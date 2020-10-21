Gov. Beshear confirms second-highest number of new COVID cases and deaths in Ky.

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - Gov. Andy Beshear on Wednesday reported 1,487 new cases of COVID-19 in the Commonwealth, the second-highest number of new cases confirmed in a single day since March.
He also said 21 more Kentuckians have died of the virus, marking the second-largest day of virus-related deaths, growing the state total to 1,363 deaths.
“The third escalation is very real and it’s very concerning. It’s already more concerning than the one that we had in July,” the governor stressed.
Beshear said of the day’s new cases, there were 186 children under the age of 18 confirmed to have the virus.
The positivity rate Wednesday, calculated from a 7-day average, was 4.99%.
Among Wednesday’s 1,487 cases, the governor said 346 of them were reported in Jefferson County.
“We’re thinking about everybody in Jefferson County, and every county, getting hit hard by this,” he said.
Beshear also said 794 are currently hospitalized with COVID-related complications with 203 patients in intensive care.
“I hope," the governor said, "I hope we can come together in what’s going to be a very difficult time to stop the virus when it is escalating nationally.”
For further information on the daily data provided by the state, including a breakdown of cases by race, ethnicity, and county, click here.
Watch the briefing below.
