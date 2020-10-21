Home destroyed in Sellersburg explosion

CLARK COUNTY, Ind. (WAVE) – No injuries were reported when a home exploded in southern Indiana.
The explosion was reported in the 300 block of North New Albany Street around 1:25 a.m., according to Clark County dispatch.
Tri Township Fire Chief Amir Mousavi said the homes on the right and left were also damaged in the explosion. The owner of the home said no one was inside at the time.
The cause of the explosion is under investigation.
This story will be updated.
