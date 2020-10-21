Indiana to send in the National Guard to help long-term care facilities with COVID-19 surge

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - COVID-19 deaths and cases continue to mount at long term care facilities in Indiana.
Officials are now sending in the Indiana National Guard and members of Indiana’s healthcare reserve workforce to battle the virus.
Governor Holcomb said Wednesday they will first start sending help to long term facilities who have an outbreak now and they will continue to do send help until at least the end of the year.
Dr. Lindsay Weaver, Chief Medical Officer for the Department of Health, said since the start of the pandemic, 2,205 people in long-term care facilities have died from COVID-19, which is 58% of Indiana’s total COVID-19 deaths.
Indiana has twice as many Hoosiers hospitalized with COVID-19 compared to late June or early July. Weaver said more than 100 people a day are being admitted with symptoms of COVID.
Indiana National Guardsmen will work side by side employees to help with screening employees, data entry, testing, infection control practices starting November 1,
“Of all the additional measures that must be in place to protect residents from COVID, it does require extra time from our staff,” Weaver said. “Staff members have to isolate or quarantine because of community exposures and all of these things have brought additional stress to those on the frontline.”
The hope is the additional help will allow facility staff members to solely focus on caring for the residents.
“[Healthcare workers] are exhausted,” Weaver said. “They have been running a marathon at a sprint pace for eight months and the human body simply is not designed to sustain such a pace. These measures are intended to not only protect residents of these facilities but also to provide some relief to the staff who have been working around the clock to help care for them.”
They will also start tapping into Indiana’s healthcare reserve workforce. Weaver said there are 11 facilities in Indiana who have asked for assistance this week. You can sign up with the state if you are interested in helping by filling out the form.
The state will also be providing more PPE, including 2 million N95 masks, for all long-term care facilities.
