JCPS, Humana partner to create service center for families

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The JCPS 360° Student & Family Support Center will be a one-stop, social distancing-friendly service center in downtown Louisville.
The center will be located at 101 E. Main St. at Humana. Jefferson County Public Schools and Humana partnered to offer a variety of services for family.
Services include:
- Special education screenings
- Parent Portal support
- Enrollment and school choice information and help
- Language translation services
- IT support with computers, education and digital platforms
- Louisville Metro Office of Resilience and Community Services – eviction prevention, Neighborhood Place services, financial case management
- Doctors for Healthy Communities – physicals, vision and hearing screenings
WAVE 3 News spoke to one parent that toured the space on Wednesday to see the available offerings for her and her student.
“I came here with the purpose of understanding the ins-and-outs as a parent," JCPS Parent Danielle Coleman said. "What I have access to so that I can make sure that we bridge across the whole process of him transitioning into high school as normal as possible.”
Students and families can visit the JCPS 360° Student & Family Support Center Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
To make an appointment click here.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.