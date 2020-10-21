JCPS lays out updated back to school plan, still uncertain when in-person classes will resume

“We have to focus on what the state gives us and the metrics the state has provided us,” Pollio said during Tuesday’s board meeting. “We are red. And I want to be clear with this statement right here: this is not only the state health department that has us in red. The White House has named us as a red county. The White House has named us as one of the red counties in the state of Kentucky. And the White House recommends we have no large gatherings. The CDC has also named Jefferson Couty a red county. And once again, no large gatherings. So I understand the frustration, but the state health department, the CDC and the White House are all in line with what they say the problem is with outbreak in Jefferson County.”