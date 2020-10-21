KCD grad Smith becomes first Card to play in World Series

(WAVE) - For all of the success that Dan McDonnell has had as the head baseball coach at UofL, 2020 has provided another milestone.
Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Will Smith is the first former Card to play in a World Series.
The Kentucky Country Day grad drove in a run and scored in the Dodgers 8-3 Game One win over Tampa Bay on Tuesday.
“For me what’s annual is we’ve got big leaguers on rosters every summer and that means we should have big leaguers in the post season every year,” McDonnell said. “This year we had Engel with the White Sox, Green with the Yankees, Duvall with the Braves and Smith, so when Duvall and Will matched up in the National League Championship Series, the feeling was, somebody probably said in our office, hey, looks like we’re gonna have a guy in the World Series this year, and that was really cool.”
McDonnell was in the stands for Game Two on Wednesday night in Arlington, Texas. He was a guest of Steve Trager and Republic Bank.
“They actually sponsor the Rays, so I might be getting a ticket through the Ray, but I gotta kind of root for the Dodgers, so it could be like a Seinfeld episode,” McDonnell said. “I might get kicked out of the stadium tonight.”
Smith was the Dodgers first round selection in the 2016 MLB Draft. He hit 15 home runs and drove in 42 in 54 games in 2019.
Smith belted a solo home run in the sixth inning of Game Two on Wednesday night.
