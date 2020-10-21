KCD grad Smith becomes first Card to play in World Series

“For me what’s annual is we’ve got big leaguers on rosters every summer and that means we should have big leaguers in the post season every year,” McDonnell said. “This year we had Engel with the White Sox, Green with the Yankees, Duvall with the Braves and Smith, so when Duvall and Will matched up in the National League Championship Series, the feeling was, somebody probably said in our office, hey, looks like we’re gonna have a guy in the World Series this year, and that was really cool.”