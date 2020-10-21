Louisville hospitals ready for COVID-19 spike, increased hospitalizations

Leaders from all three major hospitals - UofL Health , Baptist Health and Norton Healthcare - told WAVE 3 News their doctors have used the months during the pandemic to stock up on personal protective equipment (PPE), find more effective ways to test for COVID-19 and find more effective treatments. They are using a combination of drugs to treat current patients, including Remdesivir, a polymerase inhibitor which halts the virus' ability to reproduce within the healthy cells. Doctors are also using dexamethasone, a corticosteroid that helps with inflammation.