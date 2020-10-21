Man arrested in connection with murder of Mt. Vernon business owner

Man arrested in connection with murder of Mt. Vernon business owner
Arturo Perez. 26, is charged with murder, robbery and tampering with physical evidence in the death of Famey Hellard, 54, in September 2020. (Source: Rockcastle County Detention Center)
By WKYT News Staff | October 21, 2020 at 11:37 AM EDT - Updated October 21 at 11:38 AM

MOUNT VERNON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man has been arrested in a Rockcastle County murder case.

Kentucky State Police arrested 26-year-old Arturo Perez Tuesday night. He is accused of killing 54-year-old Famey Hellard.

Hellard owned ‘The Glitter Box’ in Mount Vernon. She was found murdered in her store in September.

According to Perez’s arrest citation, he admitted to using a fake gun to rob Hellard before stabbing her to death.

Perez is charged with murder, robbery and tampering with physical evidence.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.