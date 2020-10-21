Meade County home explosion investigation continues

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Investigators with Brandenburg Police and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) will continue to determine what caused a home explosion in Meade County.
The explosion took place in the 900 block of Old Ekron Road on Aug. 13.
Four people were hospitalized.
Brandenburg Police officials said they have scheduled to do a final test of items at the home next month.
Following those test results, it could determine the caused of the explosion.
