Metro Corrections officer sues LMPD detective for role in her arrest

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville Metro Department of Corrections officer acquitted of criminal charges is suing a Louisville Metro Police Department detective for his role in her arrest.
Sharonda Simmons was arrested in June of 2019, and acquitted in December 2019, of charges of misconduct for allegedly communicating with others trying to speed up an inmate’s release.
She spent six months without pay from Louisville Metro Department of Corrections.
“She was embarrassed,” her attorney Shaun Wimberly, Sr. said Wednesday. “She cannot go to the grocery store. People think she’s a criminal. We’re seeking to get the record straight.”
Wimberly said one of the lawsuits goals is to prevent this sort of thing from happening to anyone else in the City of Louisville.
“To ensure that others alike do not suffer these intentional acts of officers,” he added, “deciding to place charges on individuals without thinking about the repercussions.”
Simmons is now suing LMPD Detective Jason Vance, claiming he made false allegations and aided in a malicious prosecution.
Simmons' attorneys claim there was intent behind her arrest, but didn’t elaborate on what the intent was. But they added that it happens often.
“[The lawsuit] uncovers some of the practices and customs that has been allowed throughout the apartment and it must stop,” Wimberly said.
Simmons is seeking compensatory and punitive damages in this case.
She has already received back pay for the time she spent suspended from LMDC.
LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell said LMPD does not plan to comment on the pending lawsuit, as is typical procedure during this type of litigation.
