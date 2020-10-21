People can call to participate in LMPD survey

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – People who live in Louisville can call and review the Louisville Metro Police Department.
Hillard Heintze, a Chicago-based company, is conducting the survey top-to-bottom survey of the department.
The survey focuses on the community’s prospective on the role of police personnel, police management and community relations.
Members of LMPD were also sent a link to participate in a survey which will measure employee attitudes, opinions and experiences.
Phone and online surveys will be accessible through Oct. 27 at 11:45 p.m. The online survey can be accessed by clicking here.
