People can call to participate in LMPD survey

People can call to participate in LMPD survey
Louisville Metro Police Department (Source: WAVE 3 News)
By Sarah Jackson | October 21, 2020 at 12:18 PM EDT - Updated October 21 at 12:18 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – People who live in Louisville can call and review the Louisville Metro Police Department.

Hillard Heintze, a Chicago-based company, is conducting the survey top-to-bottom survey of the department.

The survey focuses on the community’s prospective on the role of police personnel, police management and community relations.

Members of LMPD were also sent a link to participate in a survey which will measure employee attitudes, opinions and experiences.

Phone and online surveys will be accessible through Oct. 27 at 11:45 p.m. The online survey can be accessed by clicking here.

Get the WAVE 3 News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WAVE 3 News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.