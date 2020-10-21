Woman charged with murder after man found shot dead in Paoli home

ORANGE COUNTY, Ind. (WAVE) - A woman is charged with murder after a Wednesday shooting left a man dead in Paoli.
Sabrina Dunn, 43, is accused of killing William Dunn, 51, Indiana State Police Sgt. David Henderson revealed in a statement from the agency.
Orange County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Paoli police were originally called to a home in the 800 block of College Hill Street at 7:48 a.m. Wednesday, where officers found William Dunn dead.
Sabrina Dunn was detained as part of the investigation after the shooting. Henderson said she was later charged with murder, as ISP Sgt. Brock Werne and Detective Jarrod Lents developed probable cause that she killed the victim.
She is being held at the Orange County Jail.
The investigation is ongoing, Henderson said.
