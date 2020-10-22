Beshear on COVID: ‘We can’t continue having more than 1,000 cases every day'

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear on Thursday confirmed 1,330 more cases of the novel coronavirus in the state, making it the fourth-largest number of new cases reported in one day since the spring.
“Again, more cases than we ever wanted," the governor stressed. "We can’t be having more than 1,000 cases every day throughout the week.”
Beshear also said 17 more people have died of the coronavirus. Kentucky’s total number of virus deaths now stands at 1,380.
“That is a dramatic loss of life," he said in his daily briefing in Frankfort, which is being conducted virtually as his family quarantines after being exposed to the virus. "I hope that we realize how serious this is that we’re in, but also how many families out there have lost a loved one.”
Brittainy Beshear, who also spoke during the briefing, confirmed their family has tested negative for the virus for the fourth time.
The governor said of Thursday’s cases, there were 181 kids under the age of 18 confirmed to have the coronavirus.
The daily positivity rate, which is calculated from a 7-day average, stands at 5.3%.
Of the new cases, Beshear reported 272 of them were reported in Jefferson County, 36 were in Hardin County and 29 were in Shelby County.
“I know we have fought and defeated escalations twice," the governor said. "We can do it a third time, but it takes all of us to do it together.”
He said at least 800 people are hospitalized with virus-related complications, with 214 patients in an ICU and 105 people on a ventilator.
Beshear also reiterated safe practices for Halloween, which is on Saturday. He stressed the importance that only families trick-or-treat together while wearing masks and practicing safe social distancing with others.
“I know kids and parents like to be in larger groups as they trick-or-treat. We can’t do that this year,” he said.
For people wishing to give out candy, the governor said the only safe way to do so is by spreading individually wrapped treats either in the driveway, on the porch, or on a table so children can pick it up themselves.
“I know people are going to [trick-or-treat]. I know people are excited to do it, so please, make your plan," Beshear said.
He also said proper sanitization should be done before placing any candy out.
