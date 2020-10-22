Dozens evacuated during fire at St. Matthews condominium

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Eleven people had to be physically carried out of a condominium after a fire started in St. Matthews.
The fire was reported in a five story condo complex in the 4100 block of Lyndon Way around 12:40 a.m. Thursday.
Firefighters had to knock on and knock down some doors to wake residents up and get them to safety, St. Matthews Fire Department spokesman Rick Tonini said.
A total of 54 people were evacuated. Two people were taken to an area hospital as a precaution.
Tonini said one unit burned and other units were left with fire and smoke damage.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.