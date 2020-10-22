Dozens evacuated during fire at St. Matthews condominium

Dozens evacuated during fire in St. Matthews
By Sarah Jackson | October 22, 2020 at 6:24 AM EDT - Updated October 22 at 6:24 AM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Eleven people had to be physically carried out of a condominium after a fire started in St. Matthews.

The fire was reported in a five story condo complex in the 4100 block of Lyndon Way around 12:40 a.m. Thursday.

Firefighters had to knock on and knock down some doors to wake residents up and get them to safety, St. Matthews Fire Department spokesman Rick Tonini said.

A total of 54 people were evacuated. Two people were taken to an area hospital as a precaution.

Tonini said one unit burned and other units were left with fire and smoke damage.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Get the WAVE 3 News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WAVE 3 News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.