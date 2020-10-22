Eviction assistance programs in Louisville stripped of income requirements

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Income requirements have been removed from eviction prevention assistance programs. Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer announced Wednesday that the requirements were removed to help streamline the application process.
The income requirement was replaced with a maximum cap on monthly rental assistance. Eligible residents can receive a maximum of $1,750 per month in rental assistance for up to six months, according to Fischer’s office.
“Even though people have some high incomes, it does not mean that their need is not there," Neighborhood Place manager Cassandra Miller said, "and so this gives us an opportunity to really be able to help some people who, from their perspective, this is their very first time ever seeking social services.”
Louisville Metro Government allocated $21.2 million in federal CARES Act funds to assist with eviction prevention assistance over the summer.
The Office of Housing partnered with the court system and Legal Aid Society on the Eviction Diversion Pilot Program that the Mayor’s Office said has allocated $5.4 million, assisted 3,246 households, and 6,199 total residents in Jefferson County as of Oct. 16.
Though the monetary cap is now removed, tenants will still have to satisfy a few requirements in order to qualify for assistance. Miller said they must be residents of Jefferson County and prove their need for financial assistance, like a copy of an eviction or a past due notice.
“I am very satisfied at the work we’ve been able to provide," Miller said. "At the same time, I am stressed that the need is so large and we’re not able to meet everybody’s need.”
Three million dollars from the Landlord Tenant Rental Assistance Program was also reallocated by Louisville Metro to help the Coalition for the Homeless and the Association of Community Ministries to administer eviction prevention programs, according to the mayor’s office.
“Secure and safe housing is the most basic need and right of every Louisvillian, and the expansion of the eviction prevention program is not only important but essential,” Councilwoman Keisha Dorsey, D-3, said. “There is unprecedented need at this time that spans beyond race, socioeconomic status, and geography. This program is the very best for anyone facing their worst, and it shows we are a compassionate Louisville.”
Cynthia Ruff received some of the assistance money and said it’s helped her keep the lights on, despite balancing reduced work hours with supporting her three children.
“My hours got cut early according to COVID and I’m blessed and thankful that they helped me.”
For information about all the resources and services available to those facing eviction, visit StopMyEviction.org.
For details about the Eviction Prevention for Households Program, click here.
For details about the Landlord Tenant Rental Assistance Program, click here.
