FORECAST: A stormy Friday brings much cooler air

- FRIDAY: Thunderstorms likely, some could be strong at times
- WEEKEND: Much cooler with clouds hanging around
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Tonight will be another mostly clear, comfortable one as we drop down only into the mid 60s. Winds will be light through the first half of the overnight, with some breeze picking up toward morning.
Thunderstorms will begin to develop and arrive after lunchtime on Friday, with the best storm chance being around 4 p.m. or so. Some stronger storms with hail and gusty winds are possible. Afternoon highs will be near 80° before the storms arrive.
The storm chance continues until the late evening, when it’s replaced by scattered showers lasting through the overnight and into early Saturday. Lows will drop into the 40s Saturday morning behind Friday night’s cold front and storms.
Saturday will be a raw, chilly day with drizzle possible in the morning. By afternoon there’s potential for some peeks of sunshine mainly north of Louisville, but clouds will rule the day for most of us. Highs will only be in the mid 50s thanks to this.
Sunday will be another mainly cloudy day with highs trying to recover to near 70 degrees. By Monday the storms are back and heavy rainfall will be with us at times through Wednesday.
