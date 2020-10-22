Kentucky state treasurer applauded and criticized for executive order report

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Investigative report or political stunt? That’s what some lawmakers asked Thursday in Frankfort after Republican State Treasurer Allison Ball offered testimony to a Judiciary Committee suggesting Democratic Governor Andy Beshear misused taxpayer money to enforce executive orders during the height of the coronavirus pandemic.
Ball said Beshear’s use of the Kentucky State Police and health departments to stop some churches from holding services during the pandemic was unconstitutional.
“We decided it was something in my official role,” Ball told the committee, “that I needed to look into.”
Ball said after the Governor put out an executive order telling church congregations to hold off on in person services early into the coronavirus pandemic, she sent open record requests around the state looking at the period from March to mid June of 2020.
“It took us a little while to go through the documents as you can imagine,” Ball said, “there were quite a few documents.”
Ball said churches, like Maryville Baptist, that continued to hold services despite the order, were monitored by Kentucky State Police and were given flyers threatening legal action, which Ball contends is a First Amendment violation.
“I think the free exercise of religion free speech and freedom to assembly is the kind of thing that should be clearly included in legislation,” Ball said.
At the end of Ball’s presentation, some lawmakers cried foul and asked why the treasurer gave them an 87 page report Thursday morning, right before the discussion. While some Republicans complimented Ball’s work and noted similar restrictions were not put on protestors during civil unrest, Democrats questioned why Ball, who they said calls herself the watch dog over taxpayer money, brought no figures to the table of any money spent and could not provide numbers of her own investigation cost.
“It reads much less like a treasurer’s report than it does maybe like someone, who wants to run for a higher office,” complained State Representative Angie Hatton (D-Whitesburg/District 94).
“And two weeks before the election?” Hatton continued, “it’s called an accountability for state expenditures, yet there are no numbers in it.”
Representative Nima Kulkarni (D-Louisville/District 40) said almost all churches had no problem with the order.
“The denominational leaders of the Kentucky Council of Churches and the Kentucky Baptist Convention condoned the governor’s plans as a reasonable and doable order.”
“It’s very easy to Monday morning quarterback and say that this was overreach and that was overreach,” Democrat Representative Maria Sorolis (D-Louisville/District 48) said to Ball, “but you weren’t in the arena, you weren’t having to call the shots, the Governor and the medical professionals were on an unknown thing. How do we balance those things in your opinion?”
“I think the constitution is the balance on that,” Ball answered.
Crystal Staley, communications director for Governor Beshear, responded to Ball’s report with the following statement:
“With less than two weeks until Election Day, Allison Ball is playing politics while Gov. Beshear is fighting to save lives. Kentuckians know the order relating to religious gatherings was withdrawn in May and the U.S. Supreme Court has since ruled that such actions are legal. As a deacon in his church, the Governor believes the treasurer is wrong to use faith to create fear and stoke division between Kentuckians. As Governor, he has regularly featured religious leaders in his press conferences and often speaks about his strong faith. Early in the pandemic, at a time when hospitals in New York and New Jersey were overrun, and the country lacked sufficient PPE and testing, Gov. Beshear took the same steps as other governors by prohibiting mass gatherings to limit the spread of COVID-19 and protect the lives of Kentuckians. He urges the treasurer to set aside partisan politics and prioritize Kentuckians and their health during this pandemic, which has killed more than 1,300 people in the commonwealth and is currently surging with record cases.”
