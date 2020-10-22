Meet the candidates for Jefferson County School Board District 7

“We have to look at getting kids closer to home for those who want to be, because that way parents have the opportunity to be more involved, and then when we do provide those before and after school wrap around services, those services are in the community and not across town, and I think that would enable more parents and families to take advantage of them. I think one of the other things we have to do is simplify the process. A lot of families have a difficult time even navigating the system that we have currently. I have a 5th grader who is going to transition into 6th grade next year, so I’m on the parent end of that and deciding where she is going to go and how we’re going to manage that as a family, so we need to be able to communicate to families in a clearer way about how that works but also simplify the process. We really need to address the disparities in course offerings at a lot of our schools, especially at the middle and high school levels. You shouldn’t have to travel across town to access AP programs. You shouldn’t have only one school offering very popular programs that are denying hundreds, maybe even 1,000 kids every year. We could replicate and expand certain programs that are very popular and successful. I’m not saying eliminate, I’m saying grow that and build on that success so that kids and families are going to be more likely to choose schools in their community. When you pair that with the assignment plan moving forward, you can build on providing a lot more choice for families and frankly making things more convenient for families as well.”