Middletown library branch to move to more permeant location

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – The Louisville Free Public Library Middletown branch is getting a new home.
A new lease agreement will provide a building located on Shelbyville Road, across from the Middletown Kroger, rent free to Metro Government.
“Libraries are an integral part of a vibrant and thriving community. I am grateful to all of the people involved that made finding a new home for the Middletown Library a priority,” Library Director Lee Burchfield said. “There is a lot of work yet to do, but the future is bright for library service in Middletown.”
The Middletown branch closed in June of 2019 as part of Metro budget cuts and was temporarily moved to the East Government Center. The library will close that location by Nov. 30 before the lease expires.
An additional $500,000 was allocated by Metro Government in this fiscal year’s budget toward renovating and relocating to the new library space. The renovations will include more open floor plan and dedicated areas for children, teens and adults.
The new location for the Middletown library is expected to open in the summer of 2021.
