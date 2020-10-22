Narcotics suspect arrested with large amount of drugs, cash

JEFFERSONTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - A narcotics investigation by Jeffersontown police has resulted in the arrest of a man on multiple drug charges.
Alvaro Madera Quezada, 29, of Louisville, was arrested on charges of trafficking in cocaine, meth and marijuana, along with possession of drug paraphernalia.
Around 4:55 p.m. Wednesday, Jeffersontown police Special Investigation Unit detectives pulled over a Honda Odyssey being driven by Quezada at Outer Loop and Minors Lane. After a police K-9 alerted detectives that drugs were inside the driver’s side door, detectives found crystal meth, cocaine and a loaded .45 caliber pistol in the vehicle.
Quezada admitted the drugs, money and gun belonged to him and also said there was approximately $40,000 in cash inside the car.
During a search at Quezada’s home, detectives found a large amount of crystal meth, cocaine, marijuana and cash. Two rifles were also found there.
Quezada is being held at Louisville Metro Corrections.
