Narcotics suspect arrested with large amount of drugs, cash

Narcotics suspect arrested with large amount of drugs, cash
Alvaro Madera Quezada, 29, of Louisville, was arrested Oct. 21, 2020, by jeffersontown police on charges of trafficking in cocaine, meth and marijuana, along with possession of drug paraphernalia. (Source: Louisville Metro Corrections)
By Charles Gazaway | October 22, 2020 at 12:37 PM EDT - Updated October 22 at 12:42 PM
During a search at Alvaro Madera Quezada's home, Jeffersontown Police Department detectives found a large amount of crystal meth, cocaine, marijuana and cash. Two rifles were also found there.
During a search at Alvaro Madera Quezada's home, Jeffersontown Police Department detectives found a large amount of crystal meth, cocaine, marijuana and cash. Two rifles were also found there. (Source: jeffersontown Ky. Police Department)

JEFFERSONTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - A narcotics investigation by Jeffersontown police has resulted in the arrest of a man on multiple drug charges.

Alvaro Madera Quezada, 29, of Louisville, was arrested on charges of trafficking in cocaine, meth and marijuana, along with possession of drug paraphernalia.

Around 4:55 p.m. Wednesday, Jeffersontown police Special Investigation Unit detectives pulled over a Honda Odyssey being driven by Quezada at Outer Loop and Minors Lane. After a police K-9 alerted detectives that drugs were inside the driver’s side door, detectives found crystal meth, cocaine and a loaded .45 caliber pistol in the vehicle.

Quezada admitted the drugs, money and gun belonged to him and also said there was approximately $40,000 in cash inside the car.

During a search at Quezada’s home, detectives found a large amount of crystal meth, cocaine, marijuana and cash. Two rifles were also found there.

Quezada is being held at Louisville Metro Corrections.

Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.