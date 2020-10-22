NICU babies get cozy in Halloween costumes at UofL Hospital

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Just in time for Halloween, the babies in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) at UofL Hospital’s Center for Women & Infants are dressed in their Halloween best.
All of the babies admitted to the NICU until Halloween will be put in costumes and have their pictures taken.
“We could all use this dose of cute right now,” Carolyn Callahan, the public relations manager for UofL Health, told WAVE 3 News.
The photos are taken by a night shift nurse and each baby’s family gets a framed copy.
The costumes are all donated, and some are made by volunteer staff.
