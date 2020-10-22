Person wounded in shooting near UPS Operations Center; victim not a UPS employee

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police investigators responded to reports of a shooting near the UPS Operations Center on Grade Lane Thursday afternoon.
The shooting reportedly happened around 5:15 p.m., a Metrosafe spokesperson confirmed to WAVE 3 News. It did not occur on UPS property, and a company spokesperson said the victim showed up with a gunshot wound in a car and asked a UPS employee for help.
“This was not a UPS employee, they just ended up on the street outside our facility,” UPS Airlines Public Relations Manager Jim Mayer said.
The victim was transported to the hospital for treatment.
Their identity and condition have not been released.
Anyone can report information regarding the shooting anonymously at the LMPD Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD.
