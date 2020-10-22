Protesters march the streets of Louisville calling attention to police brutality

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - There have been nearly 150 straight days of protests in the City of Louisville, and demonstrators were in the streets again Thursday calling attention to police brutality.
The rally was led by Democratic State Representative Attica Scott and ended in Smoketown, a historically Black neighborhood Scott said represents protesters.
“It’s actually the oldest historically black neighborhood in the City of Louisville,” she said, “and we are going there because we know that’s where the [Muhammad] Ali peace symbols are, we are about peace.”
On the National Day of Action Against Police Brutality, Shameka Parrish-Wright, with the Kentucky Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression, said protesters had their attention on the Louisville Metro Police Department and Metro Council.
“While we are out here protesting against the violence and abuse, they’re about to make a big vote on whether we need an ordinance to say we need to reduce excessive force,” Parrish-Wright explained.
Parrish-Wright said activists fought for body cameras and the Breonna Taylor Law, banning no-knock warrants in Louisville, but she said the city needs more laws, and protesters will continue marching in the streets until there’s a systematic change.
“We need policy, we need ordinances, we need laws to stop the police from abusing us,” Parrish-Wright added. “No more police abuse. We don’t want to say another name. I don’t want to have to do this again, and if we don’t put the laws in place it will happen again and again.”
Saturday will mark the 150th day of Breonna Taylor protests in Louisville, and demonstrators plan to march outside of Attorney General Daniel Cameron’s house.
