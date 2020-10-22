StormTALK! Weather Blog: Thursday Update

Friday is a day of change for us as a strong cold front moves in by Friday evening. Ahead of it, it will be another warm and breezy day...just not as pretty. We’ll have scattered showers and thunderstorms pop in random fashion in the afternoon. After say 4 or 5pm, a line of stronger thunderstorms (possibly severe) will move in from the west. This is going to be a quick-hitting line. Due to the winds aloft, the risk is there for some warnings to come out so be aware of that. It won’t last long once it does arrive. Temperatures will take quite the drop in just 45 mins to an hour ...as much as 10-15°!