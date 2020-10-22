Webster County judge sends Amish brothers to prison for violating their probation

Back in June, a pregnant 13-year old Amish girl from Seymour sought medical treatment. Investigators say that Petie and Aaron Schwartz were later charged with six counts of statutory rape in connection to the case. As part of a plea deal, the brothers were given probation, but avoided jail time from that sentence. The two men also had to pay a fine, serve 100 hours of community service and write an apology letter to the Amish community. They were also required to register as sex offenders for the rest of their lives.