82-year-old woman dies after being shot near Downtown Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The victim in a shooting near Downtown Lexington has died.
Police say they got several calls about shots fired in the area. When officers got there, they found one person who was shot.
Police say the victim, now identified by the coroner as 82-year-old Alice Carter, was taken to UK Hospital with what they call very serious injuries. The coroner says Carter later died at the hospital.
According to police, their preliminary investigation found that dozens of gunshots were exchanged between several people in separate vehicles when Carter was struck.
Police say Carter and a family member were getting out of their car at the time of the shooting and were completely uninvolved with the shots being fired.
Carter’s daughter, Vanessa Smothers, is calling this shooting senseless and stupid and she has a message to the people involved.
“You guys have taken away a beautiful woman because you refuse to solve your problems like a wise man and you need to suffer just like I’ve been suffering,” Smothers said.
She fought back tears as she talked to us Thursday. But she’s not the only one hurting. Carter leaves behind children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
Smothers says the whole neighborhood loved Carter like family.
“If you were hungry you could come to her house and you’ve got a meal. If you’re thirsty, you’ve got something to drink. My mother was a beautiful woman. She didn’t deserve to be killed like this. Not at all, not at all, not at all,” said Smothers.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Lexington Police by calling (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 tips app available at www.p3tips.com.
