ALERT DAY: Storms this evening will be strong at times

- Today (10/23) - through early evening
- Alert Day through early evening
- Storms this afternoon and early evening will have gusty winds & some hail at times
- Much cooler by Saturday morning with lows in the 40s
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Some storms rolling through this evening will have gusty winds and hail, but will exit completely before 9 p.m. in most areas. Temperatures will drop like a rock after 7 p.m., leading to lows in the 40s by Saturday morning as a few spots of drizzle remain.
The Saturday morning drizzle with thin out by the afternoon, but clouds will hold tough on the Kentucky side of the river. Indiana will have some peeks of sunshine most likely. High temperatures won’t make it out of the 50s Saturday afternoon.
Drizzle will pick back up again in a few areas Saturday night as clouds envelop all of us once again. Lows will be in the 40s by Sunday morning.
Drizzle and light scattered showers will move in from the south on Sunday, mainly during the morning hours. The clouds will be stubborn to break, so high temperatures won’t get above 60 degrees in most of our communities Sunday afternoon.
Rain arrives once again by late Monday and it could be heavy at times into Tuesday. Another system moves through on Thursday into Friday with additional rainfall. Right now the Halloween time frame continues to look dry!
