ALERT DAY: Strong thunderstorms possible this afternoon

- THIS AFTERNOON: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m.
- TODAY: Strong thunderstorms after 2 p.m. with gusty winds/small hail. Small risk a few could produce larger hail & winds over 55 mph
- TONIGHT: Quick drop in temperatures this evening from the 70s to upper 40s.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Showers and thunderstorms will continue to increase into the afternoon. Some could become strong at times. Highs will be reached early on well into the 70s before the rain cools us down.
Early evening thunderstorms will roll quickly to the east with much of the evening featuring spotty showers and a switch to gusty northwest winds. The most dramatic temperature drop looks to take place from 9 p.m. to midnight.
Clouds hold tough for most of Saturday with some clearing possible during the late afternoon. With clouds lingering and wind steadily out of the northeast, it will be difficult for highs to get out of the 50s. While drizzle will be possible, showers do look to increase a bit more south to north during the overnight hours.
Clouds still linger on Sunday as temperatures try to warm through the 60s. Another front brings rain into the forecast on Monday.
