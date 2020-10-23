Crash between SUV, semi kills 2

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - A two vehicle crash in Elizabethtown has killed a Hardin County couple.
Elizabethtown police say the crash happened shortly before 4:30 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Ring Road and Bacon Creek Road when an eastbound SUV was hit by a tractor-trailer heading north.
Investigators say the SUV crossed into the path of the semi.
The victims have been identified as Terry Oldham, 71, and Debbie Oldham 67, both of Upton. The driver of the semi, Timothy Davidson, 36, of Nevada, Ohio, was not injured in the crash.
An Elizabethtown police spokesman said the accident remains under investigation.
