Expanded health services available at drive-thru COVID-19 testing site

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Councilwoman Barbara Shanklin has announced an expansion of health services will be available at the current drive thru COVID 19 testing site in District 2 this coming Monday, October 26.
In partnership with the Kroger Company, the drive thru COVID 19 test site will offer flu, pneumonia and shingles shots this coming Monday and November 9.
COVID 19 testing for the area began last month by a medical team approved by Louisville Metro Government. The COVID 19 drive thru testing location is a partnership between Councilwoman Shanklin and the Newburg Church of Christ.
COVID 19 testing is available on the 2nd and 4th Monday of each month, from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at 4700 East Indian Trail on the corner of Unseld Blvd. and East Indian Trail in the church’s parking lot.
