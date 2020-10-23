FORECAST: Cool and gloomy at times this weekend

- Temperatures drop into the 40s overnight
- Clouds for most of the weekend with drizzle at times
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Thunderstorms have ended across WAVE Country and now we’re dealing with clouds and patches of drizzle for the overnight as temperatures drop like a rock into the 40s.
The Saturday morning drizzle with thin out by the afternoon, but clouds will hold tough on the Kentucky side of the river. Indiana will have some peeks of sunshine most likely. High temperatures won’t make it out of the 50s Saturday afternoon.
Drizzle will pick back up again in some areas Saturday night as clouds envelop all of us once again.
Lows will be in the 40s by Sunday morning. Drizzle and light scattered showers will move in from the south on Sunday, mainly during the morning hours. The clouds will be stubborn to break, so high temperatures won’t get above 60 degrees in most of our communities Sunday afternoon.
Rain arrives once again by late Monday and it could be heavy at times into Tuesday.
Another system moves through on Thursday into Friday with additional rainfall. Right now the Halloween time frame continues to look dry!
