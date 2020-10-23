FORECAST: Strong thunderstorms possible this afternoon, evening

- TODAY: Period of strong/severe t-storms 4 PM - 9 PM; west to east
- TONIGHT: Quick drop in temperatures this evening from the 70s to upper 40s
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Our small morning rain chance becomes an increased chance of showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and early evening.
Some thunderstorms later today may be strong with damaging winds and hail. Highs climb to near 80° before the heaviest rain.
The showers and thunderstorms exit the region this evening as temperatures plop into the 50s rather quickly. Temperatures fall into the 40s by Saturday morning.
Clouds hold tough for most of Saturday with some clearing possible during the late afternoon. With clouds lingering and wind steadily out of the northeast, it will be difficult for highs to get out of the 50s.
We’ll keep clouds around Saturday night as temperatures return to the 40s overnight.
Clouds still linger on Sunday as temperatures try to warm through the 60s.
Another front brings rain into the forecast on Monday.
