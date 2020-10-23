Home show to take place amid housing boom, high supply costs

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - The Lincoln Trail Home Builders Association annual Parade of Homes will showcase five different homes built by four different, local registered builders. The three-day, scattered site event gives people the opportunity to see updated building trends, technology and home design while touring homes throughout Hardin and Nelson County and beyond.
On Friday, Will Harris, principal owner of Will Harris Homes, showcased one of the homes his company built, describing the design as a “modern farmhouse.” Harris said building homes this year has been extra difficult this year thanks to the coronavirus.
“Builders right now are in a tough spot because obviously right now demand is really high,” Harris said. “We’re having a tough time getting product, specifically timber.”
According to Harris, not only have timber prices gone through the roof since the pandemic began, there has also been difficulty getting supplies to the job sites.
“COVID has played a hand in that to a large degree, but also the hurricanes, mother nature hasn’t helped,” Harris said.
Harris hopes prices improve by January. In the meantime, Harris said homes in Hardin County have been selling quickly.
“We had two resales in Hardin County for a million plus, so two houses sold for over a million dollars,” Harris said. “That’s never happened in our area, so I think that’s a sign that people are coming here and they’re willing to invest more money.”
Harris said Elizabethtown is growing quickly and could be an ideal place for some in Louisville to settle there.
“When you consider the land prices, the lower taxes, our hope is that those transient people start to consider Elizabethtown their next homeplace,” Harris said.
The Lincoln Trail Home Builders Associate parade of homes will take place Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Tickets are $5. For hours and locations, click here.
