JCPS to suspend regular season athletics play, tonight’s games to be played as scheduled

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Jefferson County Public Schools will suspend regular season athletics due to a rise in coronavirus cases.
The decision was announced in a letter from JCPS superintendent Marty Pollio Friday morning following a data review on Thursday evening.
The letter included the following guidelines:
- Allow contests that fall under KHSAA postseason jurisdiction to proceed as scheduled.
- Play scheduled games for tonight and this weekend.
- Follow KHSAA Healthy at Sports guidance which allows practice, but no games or game-like simulations for teams not already in postseason play.
- Reschedule regular season contests planned for next week, when possible.
- Review the data again on Thursday evening and make another determination about athletics next Friday morning.
According to the KHSAA sports season reference calendar, football, cheer and dance are currently in the regular season. Volleyball, soccer, cross country and field hockey are in postseason play. JCPS said the decision will impact basketball, which are scheduled to hold first practices on Monday.
In the letter to JCPS families Pollio wrote, “This has been a difficult decision that our JCPS administrators have spent hours discussing. We know sports bring valued skills to a student’s life, both on and off the field. JCPS has an obligation to follow the guidance and direction from state leaders and health officials. It is our hope that we can resume full practices and contests very soon. Let’s work together and look out for one another as we move towards our common goal of ensuring the safest experience possible for all students.”
Pollio said the Kentucky High School Athletic Association’s guidelines recommend school districts suspend athletics if the local county enters the “red zone.”
Jefferson County is listed in the “red zone.” As of Thursday evening, the county had a 30.9 incidence rate, according to the Team Kentucky website.
