Most TDFN games postponed, here is schedule for Saturday
By Kent Taylor | October 23, 2020 at 10:09 PM EDT - Updated October 23 at 10:23 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Weather delays turned into postponed games all across WAVE Country on Friday night.

Here is a rundown of the some of rescheduled games for Saturday:

10 am - Western Hills at Christian Academy

11 am - Male at Bullitt East

11 am - Trinity at Eastern

5 pm - PRP at St X

5:30 pm - Butler at Manual

5:30 pm -Central at Franklin County

8 pm - Elizabethtown at Bardstown

Catch “Game On” with Deion Branch, Chris Redman and Bob Redman at 7:30 pm on Saturday night on WAVE 3 News.

