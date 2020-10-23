Most TDFN games postponed, here is schedule for Saturday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Weather delays turned into postponed games all across WAVE Country on Friday night.
Here is a rundown of the some of rescheduled games for Saturday:
10 am - Western Hills at Christian Academy
11 am - Male at Bullitt East
11 am - Trinity at Eastern
5 pm - PRP at St X
5:30 pm - Butler at Manual
5:30 pm -Central at Franklin County
8 pm - Elizabethtown at Bardstown
Catch “Game On” with Deion Branch, Chris Redman and Bob Redman at 7:30 pm on Saturday night on WAVE 3 News.
