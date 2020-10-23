Police seeking suspect in deadly Highlands neighborhood shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police detectives are looking for a suspect in a deadly shooting in Louisville’s Highlands neighborhood.
According to Dwight Mitchell, an LMPD spokesperson, the shooting was reported around 2:45 p.m. in the 2000 block of Highland Avenue in front of a clothing store.
A person eating lunch at a nearby business told WAVE 3 News he heard several shots being fired and ran over to help the victim. The witness said the man was shot in the back and he tried to take his pulse as 911 was called.
The victim was taken to University of Louisville Hospital where he was pronounced dead. His name has not been released.
No arrests have been made in the case and officers are looking for any suspects involved. Anyone with information is asked to call the LMPD Crime Tip Line at 502-574-LMPD (5673).
