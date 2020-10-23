TARC driver tests positive for COVID-19

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A TARC driver has tested positive for the coronavirus.
The driver last worked the afternoon and evening of Wednesday, October 14, on Route 25, which is the Oak/Westport crosstown route.
TARC is recommending that anyone who rode the route at the time monitor themselves for symptoms. If symptoms occur, isolate yourself and self-treat at home. If you become seriously ill, contact your healthcare provider. If you experience a medical emergency, seek treatment as you would in any other medical emergency. All TARC riders should be practicing social distancing at all times to avoid exposing themselves and others while on or off TARC buses.
Respecting state and CDC guidelines, all passengers are required to wear face coverings to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. All drivers are required to wear face coverings and are seated behind a closed barrier, preventing contact with passengers. All buses are cleaned, sanitized and disinfected daily. The yellow “standee” line on all coaches has been moved back to 8 feet, limiting potential interaction between drivers and passengers to a safer distance.
