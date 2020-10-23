Touchdown Friday Night: Oct. 23 schedule

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Here is the schedule for Touchdown Friday Night on Oct. 23:

KENTUCKY

Thursday

  • Fern Creek 27, Southern 0

Friday

  • Shelby County 27,  Waggener 20
  • Meade County, Barren County
  • Madison Central, Bryan Station
  • Kentucky Country Day, Eminence
  • Oldham County, George Rogers Clark
  • Seneca, Jeffersontown
  • Trinity, Eastern (postponed to Saturday)
  • Male, Bullitt East (postponed to Saturday)
  • Western Hills, Christian Academy of Louisville (postponed to Saturday)
  • Butler, Manual (postponed to Saturday)
  • Central, Franklin County (postponed to Saturday)
  • Trimble County, Morgan County (postponed to Saturday)
  • Central Hardin, North Hardin (postponed to Saturday)
  • Pleasure Ridge Park, St. Xavier (postponed to Saturday)
  • Doss, Western (postponed to Saturday)

INDIANA

  • Silver Creek, East Central
  • Paoli, Clarksville
  • North Harrison, Benjamin Bosse
  • Charlestown, Greensburg

