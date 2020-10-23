Touchdown Friday Night: Oct. 23 schedule

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Here is the schedule for Touchdown Friday Night on Oct. 23:
Thursday
- Fern Creek 27, Southern 0
Friday
- Shelby County 27, Waggener 20
- Meade County, Barren County
- Madison Central, Bryan Station
- Kentucky Country Day, Eminence
- Oldham County, George Rogers Clark
- Seneca, Jeffersontown
- Trinity, Eastern (postponed to Saturday)
- Central, Franklin County (postponed to Saturday)
- Doss, Western (postponed to Saturday)
- Male, Bullitt East (postponed to Saturday)
- Western Hills, Christian Academy of Louisville (postponed to Saturday)
- Butler, Manual (postponed to Saturday)
- Trimble County, Morgan County (postponed to Saturday)
- Central Hardin, North Hardin (postponed to Saturday)
- Pleasure Ridge Park, St. Xavier (postponed to Saturday)
- Silver Creek, East Central
- Paoli, Clarksville
- North Harrison, Benjamin Bosse
- Charlestown, Greensburg
