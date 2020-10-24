Cards blow out Florida State 48-16 to snap four game skid

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The big play is back and so is a win for UofL football.
The Cards amassed 569 yards of total offense in a 48-16 win over Florida State on Saturday at Cardinal Stadium.
It was UofL’s first win since beating Western Kentucky 35-21 in the season opener on September 12.
Malik Cunningham was 16-24 for 228 yards and two touchdowns. Javian Hawkins rushed for 174 yards on just 16 carries and scored three times, and Tutu Atwell caught three passes for 129 yards and a score and rushed for a touchdown.
Hawkins 70 yard touchdown with 8:37 left in the first quarter put the Cards ahead for good at 14-7. They led 21-7 after a quarter.
Cunningham connected with Atwell on a 58 yard score to increase the lead to 28-7. It was 31-14 at the half.
UofL improves to 2-4, 1-4 in the ACC. Florida State falls 2-4, 1-4.
The Cards host #19 Virginia Tech (3-1, 3-1 ACC) next Saturday at 4 p.m.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.