Driver killed in crash on Interstate 65

Scott County, Indiana. (WAVE) - A semi driver is dead after a crash on Interstate 65.
Indiana State Police confirmed the crash happened around 4:30 am Saturday near Scottsburg.
Sergeant Carey Huls said a car going northbound on I65 hit a deer.
Huls said a semi hit the disabled car then crashed into trees nearby.
The semi driver died from their injuries at the scene.
The victim’s name has not been released.
Indiana State Police did not have an update on whether anyone else was hurt during the crash.
A reconstruction team is on the scene and traffic is being detoured at Exit 19.
