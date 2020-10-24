1 dead, 5 injured in 8 car crash on Gene Snyder Freeway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One person died and five others were injured in a crash on the Gene Snyder Freeway.
The crash was reported at mile marker 4.6, near Stonestreet Road, around 8:20 p.m. Saturday.
Eight vehicles were involved in the crash, according to Louisville Metro police.
One person was pronounced dead. The name of that person has not been released.
Five other people were taken to area hospitals for treatment. The extent of their injuries has not been released.
MetroSafe said multiple officers, firetrucks and ambulances were dispatched to the area.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.