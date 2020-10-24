FORECAST: Lingering clouds and a few showers

- A few showers possible Today
- Better rain chance Monday night into Tuesday
- Tropical Storm Zeta could bring us more rain Wednesday and Thursday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Areas of drizzle and scattered showers are possible today, with the best chance during the morning hours. Clouds will linger through the day holding temperatures in the low to mid 50s this afternoon.
Clouds will hang around Sunday night with a slight chance of a shower or drizzle. Temperatures will only drop a few degrees to near 50 degrees.
Clouds linger on Monday with a slight chance of isolated showers. Temperatures will only warm into the upper 50s at best Monday afternoon. A cold front approaches Monday night into Tuesday bringing a better chance for rain.
We’re keeping an eye on Tropical Storm Zeta and an area of low pressure coming out of the southern Plains Wednesday into Thursday. At this time, those two systems look to bring us rain, potentially heavy, and maybe some strong storms.
