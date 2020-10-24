Gov. Beshear, family announces they are cleared from quarantine

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - Governor Andy Beshear announced that he and his family are out of quarantine after a potential exposure to COVID-19 two weeks ago.
In a tweet, Beshear announced that as of Saturday, he and his family have been released from quarantine following the advice of the department for public health.
The Beshear family announced on October 11 they had been potentially exposed to COVID-19 after a driver in the governor’s security detail received a positive test result. The family had been driven by that detail the afternoon of October 10.
In the initial statement, Beshear said that he and his family, along with the driver, were all wearing facial coverings at the time. Contact tracers had informed the family of the result Sunday, and the family began their quarantine period following guidelines from the CDC and the Kentucky Department of Health.
Beshear said that the family has tested negative for COVID-19 multiple times over the course of the two-week quarantine.
“I contribute to the fact we were wearing masks at the time of contact,” Beshear tweeted.
Beshear posted another tweet thanking everyone who sent messages in support during their quarantine.
