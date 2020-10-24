Indiana State Department of Health Saturday update: 2,765 new cases, 24 new deaths

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - On Saturday, the Indiana State Department of Health provided an update on COVID-19 cases within the state.
Saturday’s report confirmed 2,765 new cases of COVID-19 in Indiana, according to the ISDH. This brings the total number of cases reported in Indiana to 160,454.
The health department also confirmed 24 new deaths Saturday due to the virus, bringing the total number of deaths in the state of Indiana due to COVID to 3,882.
Other information provided in Saturday’s report includes 2,681,197 COVID-19 tests administered in Indiana so far, with 1,618,331 individuals tested. The number of new tests reported Saturday is 38,746, with 13,092 new individuals tested based on ISDH data.
The seven-day positivity rate for COVID-19 tests in Indiana is now listed as 6.9 percent for all tests administered, and 13.1 percent for unique individuals tested.
