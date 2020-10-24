ISP: Two dead in officer-involved shooting under investigation in Lawrenceburg

LAWRENCEBURG, Ind. (WAVE) - Two people have died following an officer-involved shooting Saturday currently under investigation by Indiana State Police.
According to a release, detectives with ISP’s Versailles post was asked to investigate the officer-involved shooting and separate homicide in Lawrenceburg early Saturday morning.
Officers with the Lawrenceburg, Indiana Police Department were called to the Summit Point Apartments on Deer Run Road around 3 a.m. Saturday in reference to a disturbance.
The first officer that arrived at the scene entered the apartment building, and while standing in the hallway, was confronted by Brandon Evans, 33, who was naked and holding a knife.
One round was fired by the officer from his department handgun, which struck Evans.
That officer along with other officers from the Lawrenceburg Police Department, Dearborn County Sheriff’s Office, and Greendale Police Department attempted to administer first aid to Evans.
Evans was later pronounced dead at the scene by the Dearborn County Coroner’s Office. The officer was not injured in the incident.
While investigating inside, officers found Staci Coyne, 37, dead within one of the apartments. Coyne was determined a victim of a homicide, and police believe the two incidents were connected.
Police said Evans and Coyne likely knew each other, and that Evans had allegedly entered another unoccupied apartment in the building, causing damage to the property before officers arrived.
Lawrenceburg Police requested for the Indiana State Police post to respond and conduct an investigation into the incident.
Investigations are ongoing according to ISP, and autopsies are scheduled to be performed Monday.
The officer’s name will be released at a later time, and following the conclusion of ISP’s investigation, the case will be forwarded to the Dearborn County Prosecutor’s Office for review.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.