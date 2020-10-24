1 killed in crash on Poplar Level Road

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – One person died in a crash on Poplar Level Road.
The crash was reported around 8:30 p.m. on Poplar Level Road at East Indian Trial, according to Louisville Metro Police Department spokesman Dwight Mitchell.
A preliminary investigation showed two vehicles were stopped at a traffic light on Poplar Level Road when a third vehicle hit the rear of the second vehicle and pushed it into the first vehicle.
The driver in the second vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver in the first vehicle was taken to University of Louisville Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the third vehicle was not injured. Police said charges were pending against the third driver.
The LMPD Traffic Unit is investigating the crash.
