Lackluster Cats fall at Missouri

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After playing back-to-back solid games with wins over Mississippi State and Tennessee, the Kentucky Wildcats came up flat at Missouri as the Tigers shut down the Cats to win 20-10.
The Tigers dominated the stats sheet. Missouri rolled up 421 yards of offense to just 145 for Kentucky. The Tigers rang up 26 first downs while the enemic UK offense moved the chains just eight times. The time of possession was overwhelmingly in Mizou’s favor, 43:10 minutes to Kentucky’s 16:50.
Tigers' running back Larry Rountree rushed for 126 yards and a pair of touchdowns to spark the winners.
Early in the fourth quarter, Wildcat quarterback Terry Wilson connected with Josh Ali for a 26 yard score as Kentucky trimmed the Missouri lead to 17-10. But the Tigers ate up much of the clock down the stretch to secure the victory.
Kentucky is now 2-3 and will host highly-ranked Georgia Saturday at Noon at Kroger Field.
