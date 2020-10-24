Man dies following shooting in south Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A man died after he was shot in south Louisville.
The shooting was reported in the 4100 block of Sirate Lane around 2 a.m. Saturday, according to Louisville Metro Police Department spokesman Dwight Mitchell.
When officers arrived, they found a man had been shot.
The victim was taken to University of Louisville Hospital where he died from his injuries. His name has not been released.
No suspect information has been released.
The LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous police tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.
