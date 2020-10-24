Man shot and killed in the Highlands neighborhood Friday identified by coroner

Louisville Metro police secured the 200 block of Highland Ave. after a man was shot to death around 2:45 p.m. Oct. 23, 2020. (Source: James Dobson, WAVE 3 News)
By Dustin Vogt | October 24, 2020 at 10:19 AM EDT

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A 25-year-old man who was shot and killed in Louisville’s Highlands neighborhood Friday has been identified by the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office.

Reginald Johnson, from Louisville, died Friday afternoon at University of Louisville Hospital following a shooting in the 200 block of Highland Avenue, according to the deputy coroner.

LMPD said the shooting happened around 2:45 p.m. in front of a clothing store on Highland Avenue.

So far, no arrests have been made in the case.

Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673).

