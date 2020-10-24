Man shot and killed in the Highlands neighborhood Friday identified by coroner

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A 25-year-old man who was shot and killed in Louisville’s Highlands neighborhood Friday has been identified by the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office.
Reginald Johnson, from Louisville, died Friday afternoon at University of Louisville Hospital following a shooting in the 200 block of Highland Avenue, according to the deputy coroner.
PREVIOUS STORY: Police seeking suspect in deadly Highlands neighborhood shooting
LMPD said the shooting happened around 2:45 p.m. in front of a clothing store on Highland Avenue.
So far, no arrests have been made in the case.
Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673).
