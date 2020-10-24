Man shot and killed near Blue Lick Elementary School

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting near Blue Lick Elementary School.
LMPD was called to the shooting scene in the 4100 block of Sirate Lane just after 2:00 a.m. Saturday morning.
A man suffering from a gunshot wound was taken to Uofl Hospital.
The victim died from his injuries at the hospital.
His name has not been released.
No arrests have been made in this case.
Anyone with information is asked to call the LMPD Crime Tip Line at 502-574-LMPD (5673).
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.